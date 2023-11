The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the government of Punjab to close all government and private educational institutes on Saturday and Sunday.

Furthermore, offices have also been directed to adopt work from home (WFH) policy for two days every week. These directives apply only to smog-hit areas of the province.

ALSO READ Unbreathable Smog Puts 12,000 Lahore Residents in Hospitals

The LHC has also directed to change the DG Environment over the failure to curb smog in the province.

More to follow…