Islamabad’s Roads, Metro Stations and Underpasses Renamed After National Heroes

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has attributed Islamabad’s major roads, bridges, metro stations, and underpasses to national heroes.

Service Road West in Sector G-7 has been dedicated to Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi. Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi, also known as Pir Pagara, hailed from Khairpur, Sindh.

The G-11 Service Road East has been associated with the late Mahmood Ali, a worker of the Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

Dr. Jamil Jalibi, a renowned critic, researcher, and literary figure, has been honored with the naming of the Metro Station Pak Secretariat.

Brigadier Mustafa Burki, who was martyred on March 21, 2023, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has posthumously been honored with the naming of Major Road which connects F-11/3 and F-11/4. Brigadier Mustafa Burki was associated with the ISI.

Naveed Sadiq Sial, who was martyred on January 3, 2023, in Khanewal, has been remembered through the naming of the Rawal Dam Underpass. Naveed Sial was associated with the ISI.

These dedications aim to commemorate the contributions and sacrifices of these individuals, creating a lasting legacy in the infrastructure of the capital city.

Featured image via: Sultan Bashir