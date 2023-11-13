Karachi Dairy Farmers Association Increases Milk Prices

Over the weekend, the Karachi Dairy Farmers Association announced a notable hike in milk prices throughout the province, citing reasons that challenge the feasibility of adhering to the price set by Commissioner Karachi.

The association underscored the uncontrollable surge in the cost of fodder as a primary factor contributing to the decision to raise milk prices.

This move comes in the wake of a meeting convened by the commissioner with stakeholders, aimed at establishing a new pricing structure for milk in the metropolis.

Despite the government’s attempt to regulate the situation by fixing the milk price at Rs. 180 per liter, the stark reality on the ground revealed a different narrative.

In various areas of the city, consumers were reportedly purchasing milk at prices ranging from Rs. 220 to Rs. 230 per liter, highlighting a significant disparity between the official rate and the market reality.

The Karachi Dairy Farmers Association’s decision to raise prices has ignited concerns among consumers and has prompted discussions on the challenges faced by dairy farmers, particularly in relation to the escalating costs of fodder.

The association’s assertion that the prescribed price is unattainable underlines a broader issue within the dairy industry, urging stakeholders to reevaluate the factors influencing pricing structures and seek sustainable solutions to ensure the fair treatment of both producers and consumers.