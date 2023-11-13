Massive Rare Blue Whale Found Dead Near Gwadar

In a distressing incident, a colossal rare blue whale, measuring 27 feet in length, was discovered trapped in a fishing net by local fishermen in the coastal region of Gwadar.

The lifeless creature was brought ashore on Sunday, revealing pieces of the net firmly embedded in its body, indicating a probable cause of death.

Abdur Rahim Baloch, an expert in marine life, emphasized the rarity and enormity of the blue whale, stating that it is the largest species of whale globally, with an estimated weight between seven to eight tons.

Unfortunately, the waters along the Gwadar coast have turned into a perilous zone for sea creatures, resembling a slaughterhouse due to the rampant illegal activities of trawlers.

These vessels, utilizing plastic nets and colliding with ships, pose an imminent threat to marine life, resulting in the routine discovery of deceased sea animals.

Among the whale species inhabiting Pakistani waters, the blue whale, Bryde’s whale, and Arabian humpback whale coexist.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Pakistan underscores the blue whale’s status as the largest and oldest living animal on Earth, capable of reaching lengths exceeding 100 feet and weighing up to 200 tons.

Despite the lack of official research on the blue whale population in Pakistan, experts estimate that there are fewer than a hundred of these majestic creatures in the region. Unfortunately, blue whales are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with only 10,000 to 25,000 remaining globally.

It is worth noting that these gentle giants, primarily nourishing themselves on krill, pose no threat to humans. This incident echoes a similar occurrence in May 2023, when fishermen in Gwadar’s Jiwani town were astonished to find a 36-foot dead blue whale washed ashore on the beach.