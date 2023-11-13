CA Announces Pakistan’s Practice Match Schedule for Australia Tour

Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Monday that the Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to play a four-day red-ball match against the Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra from December 6 to 9, 2023.

According to the details, Pakistan is set to travel to Australia for a series against the host nation, competing for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy next month.

ALSO READ Pakistan Officially Knocked Out of Cricket World Cup 2023

This clash will serve as a preparation phase for the Pakistan team ahead of their upcoming three-match Test series against Australia. They will face the Prime Minister’s XI for the third time, following previous encounters in 1990 and 2005.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised Pakistan’s cricketing prowess and shared his excitement for the upcoming showdown between the PM’s XI and the highly skilled Pakistani squad in Canberra.

Albanese said, “Pakistan is such a proud cricketing nation. I’ve previously loved watching players like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis steaming in with the new ball, so I’m excited the PM’s XI will face the talented Pakistan squad in Canberra.”

The Chair of Selectors at Cricket Australia, George Bailey, emphasized the importance of this match in the Australian Men’s Test team’s development this summer, encompassing five home Tests and two away matches in New Zealand.

Bailey said, “We are looking forward to meeting with the Prime Minister and I’m sure those selected will be excited for the challenge of facing the quality of Pakistan.”

He added, “Opportunities to face international opposition like this are rare and taken seriously, and as such we are looking to select a strong and highly talented squad.”

It should be noted that the inaugural Benaud-Qadir Trophy was introduced in 2022 upon Australia’s return to Pakistan after a 16-year hiatus for a three-Test series.

Pat Cummin’s team secured the first edition by winning the series 1-0, emerging victorious over Pakistan in the third and final Test held in Lahore.

ALSO READ Heartfelt Moment as Babar Azam Gifts His Gloves to Young Indian Cricket Fan [Image]