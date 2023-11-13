More PIA Employees ‘Go Missing’ in Canada in Search of Better Life

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons as two more of its cabin crew members have gone missing.

According to details, two cabin crew members of the national flag carrier didn’t report back for duty after the flight landed in Canada.

Talking about the matter, a spokesperson for the PIA said that they have approached the local authorities in this regard. He added that they have started an investigation into the matter and strict action will be taken against the cabin crew members.

This isn’t the first time that a member of the PIA’s cabin crew has gone missing aboard. Such incidents have mostly been reported from the Canada-bound flights of the PIA.

Just in July this year, a steward of the national flag carrier went ‘missing’ from a hotel in Toronto. Last year, multiple such incidents were reported and one of the crew members was dismissed by PIA.

In 2021, PIA had issued directives for its cabin crew which included the confiscation of their passports on arrival abroad. According to the guidelines, the station manager would have possession of the cabin crew’s passports after they clear immigration and customs checks post-arrival in other countries.

However, despite the new guidelines and strict monitoring, cabin crew members of the national flag carrier continue to slip away.