Sindh Announces Exams, Results, Summer, and Winter Vacation Schedule for 2024

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 13, 2023 | 5:46 pm

The new academic year in schools across Sindh will commence on 15 April 2024, maintaining the previous schedule of winter and summer vacations, according to the spokesperson of the education department.

Under the chairmanship of the caretaker provincial education minister, Rana Hussain, a sub-committee meeting was held to decide the commencement dates for the new academic year in schools and colleges throughout the province.

The decision was made to start the academic year in schools on April 15 and in colleges on August 1.

The spokesperson mentioned that the previous schedule of winter and summer vacations will remain in place.

Matriculation exams will take place in the first week of May, while intermediate exams will commence in the last week of May.

According to the spokesperson, the results of the matriculation exams will be announced by July 31, and the results of the intermediate exams will be released in the second week of August.

During the summer vacations, a 15-day training session for teachers will be conducted.

>