Pakistan’s Digital Freight Forwarder Raises Over $1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding

Voyage Freight, a digital freight forwarding startup, has announced the successful closure of its pre-seed funding round securing over $1 million to revolutionize the international shipping sector in Pakistan.

This strategic injection of capital marks a milestone in Voyage’s journey to transform the logistics industry for Pakistani exporters, offering them a frictionless end-to-end, global shipping solution powered by advanced technology.

This will help further catalyze the company’s mission to streamline and enhance the export logistics process for Pakistan’s growing trade market, through an innovative, technology-driven platform.

The funding round led by Indus Valley Capital, underscores the confidence in Voyage’s vision to simplify the complexities of traditional global shipping. By integrating cutting-edge technology and customer-centric service, Voyage Freight is uniquely positioned to provide a seamless export experience, enhancing Pakistan’s connectivity to international markets.

Aatif Awan, founder of Indus Valley Capital, commented: “Increasing exports is a burning problem for Pakistan and an outdated, opaque global shipping experience remains a key impediment. Voyage’s vision of simplifying global freight for anyone in Pakistan, especially new and smaller exporters, really resonated with us. We’re excited to partner with them”.

At the heart of Voyage’s strategic vision are its co-founders, whose diverse expertise and backgrounds are the driving force behind the company’s innovative edge. Omar Mukhtar, an alumnus of University College London and the London School of Economics, brings over a decade of industrial and business acumen, having played a crucial role in scaling companies within Pakistan’s competitive landscape.

Alongside him, Bilal Latif complements the leadership duo with a wealth of hands-on experience in logistics and operations accrued within Pakistan’s diverse industrial sectors. Together, they forge a formidable partnership, steering Voyage to new heights in the digital freight forwarding domain.

“We are thrilled to have the support of our investors who share our vision of digitizing and simplifying the export shipping process,” said Omar Mukhtar, CEO and CoFounder of Voyage Freight. “This funding enables us to accelerate our mission of providing Pakistani exporters with a one-stop digital platform that manages their logistics needs from origin to destination, with complete transparency, visibility and control”.

Pakistan, with its strategic geographical position, and burgeoning manufacturing sectors, presents a vast potential for growth in exports. However, the traditional freight forwarding processes are full of challenges such as lack of transparency, visibility and complex customs procedures, all of which contribute to inefficiencies and increased costs.

Voyage’s user-friendly digital platform directly addresses these issues and simplifies the process by offering exporters a one-stop shop for their logistics needs. By consolidating all shipping operations onto a single dashboard, the platform grants clients real-time visibility and control over their cargo, providing a transparent, efficient, and cost-effective shipping experience.

The platform’s intuitive design facilitates effortless bookings, comparisons of freight rates, and shipment tracking and offers tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of each shipper. The result is a drastic reduction in time, cost, and the traditional hurdles faced by exporters, enhancing the competitive edge of Pakistani goods on the world stage.

In a time when Pakistan’s export sector is navigating an ailing economy, Voyage Freight emerges as a beacon of innovation and efficiency. Digital freight forwarding is not just a technological advancement; it is a critical lifeline for the country’s export sector, which will be essential for tackling the current account deficit and supporting the rupee. By streamlining logistics, Voyage aims to help exporters expand their reach and increase trade volumes, bringing vital energy to the economy.

“In the current global economy, the ability to export efficiently is crucial for the growth and competitiveness of Industry” added Omar Mukhtar. “Our aim is to democratize access to global markets for exporters, ensuring they have the tools to succeed and compete at an international level”.

Designed with scalability in mind, Voyage’s solution aims to cater to the needs of businesses of all sizes, from SMEs to large enterprises. The investment will be directed towards accelerating product innovation, scaling up operations, and expanding the talented team behind Voyage’s mission.

Voyage Freight is setting its sights on becoming a key player in the logistics sector within the MENA Region, starting with a strong foundation in Pakistan. With a commitment to constant innovation and unwavering customer support, Voyage Freight is redefining what it means to move goods across borders in the modern era.