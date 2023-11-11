Valve Launches Steam Deck OLED, Makes LCD Variant Cheaper

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Nov 11, 2023 | 11:24 am

Steam Deck is taking a page out of Nintendo’s book by launching its OLED version of the Steam Deck, over 2 years after the original. Besides a screen upgrade, the new OLED Steam Deck also features improved battery life.

The new OLED screen boasts HDR support and the ability to reach up to 1,000 nits in brightness while showcasing OLEDs’ renowned deep blacks. Compared to LCDs, the contrast should be greatly improved as well.

The new Steam Deck OLED boasts a 1280 x 800 resolution on its 7.4″ diagonal screen (slightly larger than the LCD’s 7″), a 90 Hz refresh rate, a 6 nm APU, 16 GB of 6400MHz LPDDR5 RAM, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, and a 50Wh battery offering 3-12 hours of gameplay—30-50% more than the LCD models, according to Steam.

The Steam Deck OLED is also 30g lighter than its LCD counterpart. Additionally, it comes with a 45W power supply featuring a 2.5m cable and includes a bundled carrying case.

Starting next week on November 16, the Steam Deck OLED will hit the market. You can opt for the 512 GB storage variant priced at $549 or the 1 TB option for $649. Meanwhile, the 256 GB LCD model has received a price reduction to $399, maintaining its position as the entry-level choice. The 64 GB and 512 GB LCD versions are being phased out, but they are still available for purchase for now.

Though people interested in the affordable version should act fast as the 64 GB model is priced at $349, and the 512 GB unit is available for $449.

