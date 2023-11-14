Football Chairman Suggests Conference League for Pakistan

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) normalization committee (NC) chairperson Haroon Malik has proposed a Major League Soccer (MLS) style league for a country like Pakistan. Given the geographical location of the country, holding an English Premier League (EPL) inspired football league isn’t viable for sponsors especially due to the fact that a successful league model isn’t present in the country.

Malik said that an ‘Athletic Conference’ seems a good option where teams in close vicinity play against each other before the best team in the district is picked and then they are pushed to the next level. A whole pyramid of leagues will occur, with the best teams advancing in the pyramid which will ultimately culminate into the national league where the best teams of the country will play.

In order to woo the sponsors, Malik said that in the first three seasons of the national league, no team will be relegated so that the sponsors continue to fund the team and don’t back out. After the first three seasons, teams will start to get promoted and relegated as is done all around the world.

To learn more about what he had to say, watch the complete podcast: