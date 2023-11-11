Pakistan Football Team Lands in Saudi Arabia for Their FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Pakistan football team has successfully landed on Saudi Arabia’s soil. The 18-member contingent took off from Islamabad International Airport early this morning. Team head coach Stephen Constantine is accompanying the team along with other specialist coaches and backroom staff, making the entire group’s quantity 31.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Team Set to Appoint Indian-Born British Performance Analyst Ahead of Saudi Arabia Clash

Pakistan has four more days to practice before they take on Saudi Arabia. Somalia has expressed interest in playing a friendly match with Pakistan during this time, but it seems highly unlikely that the friendly will go ahead.

The match between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will begin the journey for both the countries in the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The match is set to start at 9:30 PM (Pakistan Standard time) on 16th November 2023, at Al-Fateh Stadium.

In a social media post by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), the supporters can see the 18-men senior squad at Damman’s Airport. One thing missing from the picture is the diaspora players who are yet to join the squad which mostly comprises of Pakistan-based players.

ALSO READ Somalia Expresses Interest in Playing a Friendly Against Pakistan Football in Saudi Arabia

This is the 1st time that Pakistan has qualified for the 2nd round of a FIFA World Cup qualifier in its 76 years of history.