New Marking System to be Introduced for Matric and Inter for First Time in History

In a groundbreaking shift for Pakistan’s education system, the age-old numerical grading system in annual matric and inter exams will be scrapped across the country entirely from March next year.

BISE Rawalpindi has confirmed the discontinuation of numerical scores, replacing them with a grading system, a change welcomed by students.

This alteration applies not only to regular annual exams but also to supplementary ones, concluding a 76-year tradition dating back to the country’s founding in 1947.

This change eliminates the previous 33% passing mark and introduces a 40% passing score. Initially applied to Class IX and intermediate Part I, future result cards will feature Cumulative Grade Point Averages (CGPA) alongside grades.

To facilitate the transition, the Punjab Board will train education boards in Sindh. The new grading system awards A++ for 95-100%, A+ for 90-94%, A for 85-89%, and B++ for 80-84%.

Grades continue with B+ (75-79%), B (70-74%), C (60-69%), D (50-59%), E (40-49%), and F (below 40%).

Preparations are underway, and stakeholders, including education boards, teachers’ organizations, and private educational institutions, have been informed.

A prior attempt to implement a GPA-based system was deferred for a year due to technical issues, with the existing system maintained for this year’s matriculation and intermediate results.