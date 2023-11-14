MG Officially Unveils MG4 Excite and Essence Electric Cars in Pakistan

MG Pakistan has added one more vehicle to its electric vehicles (EVs) lineup with the official launch of MG4 at an event held in Karachi.

The car has been launched in two variants, the base variant called ‘Excite’ and the top of the line called ‘Essence’.

It should be noted that it was originally launched in China as MG Mulan in June this year.

About MG4

It takes only 7.2 seconds to accelerate from 0-100km/h, thanks to its powerful motor offering up to 200 hp and a maximum torque of 250NM.

Furthermore, MG4 is equipped with a Rear-Wheel-Drive system, a floating 10.25″ digital touchscreen paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Vehicle to Load capabilities, and the MG Pilot active safety suite.

As far as the charging is concerned, the company claims it goes from 10% to 80% charge in just 35 minutes with a fast charger. Both variants of MG4 come with different batteries and price tags.

MG4 Excite is equipped with a 51 kWh battery, offering an impressive 350 km range, and is available at an eye-watering price tag of PKR 10,999,000 (excluding freight & withholding tax).

Similarly, MG4 Essence has been priced at PKR 12,990,000 (excluding freight & withholding tax). Its 64 kWh battery delivers an outstanding 450 km range which should make it capable of inter-city travel if you stick to the motorways.

MG4 is now available at all MG dealerships across Pakistan.