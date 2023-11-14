PSL Franchises Meet PCB Officials Regarding PSL 9

A meeting of the Pakistan Super League governing council was held today at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee.

All six HBL PSL franchisees were represented along with PCB officials who engaged in a fruitful and detailed discussion on a wide range of issues including the PSL 9 edition’s operational and logistical matters and the draft of HBL PSL 9 which is tentatively scheduled to take place in mid-December immediately after the conclusion of National T20 Cup.

With the general election announced to take place in February 2024, it was unanimously agreed that formal advice be expeditiously sought from the government of Pakistan concerning finalizing the exact dates for the PSL 9.

Franchisees also urged the PCB to accelerate the process for the sale of PSL Media rights.