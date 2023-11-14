Here’s What Football Chairman Thinks About Pakistan Women’s Team [Video]

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) chairperson Haroon Malik expressed his views regarding Pakistan’s women’s football team on a podcast with ProSports.

He said that the women’s team has already defeated Laos, a team within the Top 100 FIFA World Rankings, a feat that the men’s team still hasn’t attained. Malik said that a year ago, people used to tell him that the women’s team couldn’t play, but within a year they have gelled together and won against teams no one thought about.

Malik said that had the previous stakeholders given support to the women’s team in the initial 75 years of the country, they would have achieved greater heights. The women’s team has won against countries such as Tajikistan, and Comoros and drawn against Saudi Arabia.

It is critical to know here, that Pakistan’s men’s football team is about to face Saudi Arabia’s team in two days’ time, and there seems to be no chance that we can even draw the game.

Saudi Arabia is ranked 57th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Pakistan is 193rd. After the Saudi game, Pakistan will face Tajikistan at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad on 21st November 2023. While the women’s team has already defeated Tajikistan, it seems highly unlikely that the men’s team can gain even a single point from the encounter.

