Imam-ul-Haq Announces Wedding Date Delaying Arrival to Camp for Australia Tour

Pakistan’s opening batter, Imam-ul-Haq, is set to join the national cricket camp for the upcoming tour of Australia, although there will be a slight delay due to his wedding celebrations.

Sources indicate that Imam-ul-Haq has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about his wedding schedule, which is scheduled from November 25 to 26.

Imam-ul-Haq is expected to join the Pakistan team and actively participate in the camp starting November 27. The camp, which is crucial for preparations ahead of the Australian tour, will take place in Rawalpindi from November 24 to 27.

It should be noted that the Pakistan team is scheduled to play three test matches in Australia, preceded by a 4-day warm-up match against Prime Minister’s XI.

Imam-ul-Haq, who has played 22 test matches for Pakistan, has scored three centuries and eight fifties, accumulating a total of 1474 runs at an average of 38.79.

Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq had a challenging World Cup 2023, and Pakistan’s next series poses another tough challenge as they face the mighty Australians on their home turf.