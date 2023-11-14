Traceability Leading to Better Agricultural Yields – Concave AGRI’s Latest Tool to Track Performance

Concave AGRI, a key player in Pakistan’s agriculture, has recently launched a user-friendly data portal to tackle the long-standing issue of scattered data in farming.

This portal offers detailed insights into various seed types and their germination rates, use of fertilizers on crops, yields gained to empower farmers and businesses to make well-informed decisions. Companies interested in enhancing their agricultural strategies can easily request a demo from Concave AGRI, marking a promising step towards Climate Smart Agriculture using data-driven approach to agriculture in Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s agriculture, the lack of centralized data has posed significant challenges for farmers and policymakers. Without a reliable source of comprehensive information, making informed decisions about crops and farming practices has been difficult. However, Concave AGRI has been working since a year to store and track data, providing 360 degrees analysis and creating an interactive interface to deeply understand patterns and analyze potential of different inputs across Pakistan.

The new data portal by Concave AGRI serves as a central hub for essential information on different seed types and their germination rates along with other metrics. This initiative aims to equip farmers with the necessary knowledge to improve their input choices and farming methods, ultimately increasing overall productivity.

The launch of Concave AGRI’s data portal has garnered attention from various stakeholders in the agricultural community. Many local and international companies have shown interest in exploring the capabilities of the platform. Concave AGRI has responded by allowing companies to schedule demos, giving them a firsthand experience of how the portal can optimize their farming strategies.

In this journey, Concave AGRI is leading the way towards a more data-driven agricultural sector in Pakistan. Concave AGRI is paving the path for a more efficient and sustainable future for farming in the country. As more stakeholders recognize the potential of data-driven strategies, the vision of a prosperous agricultural sector in Pakistan is steadily becoming a reality, with Concave AGRI at the forefront. Book a demo today at [email protected]