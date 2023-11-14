Vivo Watch 3 Launched With BlueOS and 16 Day Battery Life

Vivo Watch 3 has arrived alongside the flagship X100 phones, debuting the company’s all-new BlueOS for wearables.

Available in a singular size, the Vivo Watch 3 comes in two distinct designs and colors, offering two band styles with varying materials. The watch boasts a 46.1mm-wide body, weighing just 36g, and showcases a 1.43-inch 466 x 466px AMOLED display with an always-on feature.

The round watch case presents a curved, borderless glass on top. The leather strap variant of the Vivo Watch 3 includes twin lugs, while the alternative version is lug-less and comes with silicone straps.

Navigating the user interface is made seamless with the inclusion of a stainless steel rotating crown, which also functions as a button. Complementing this, a second button is positioned underneath for added convenience.

Powering the Watch 3 is Vivo’s proprietary BlueOS, complete with app support and an integrated app store. BlueOS seamlessly incorporates Vivo’s Jovi assistant and boasts an extensive array of health and fitness monitoring features.

Featuring 10 pre-installed watch faces, BlueOS leverages the Star Ring health sensor in the watch for comprehensive health tracking. This includes 8-channel heart rate monitoring, 16-channel blood oxygen tracking, as well as functionalities like sleep tracking and a running coach.

Featuring a 505 mAh battery, the Vivo Watch 3 boasts reliable battery life, reaching up to 16 days without Bluetooth, up to 8 days in Bluetooth mode with notifications, and up to 3 days with all features active under heavy usage.

The Watch 3 is available in two versions: Bluetooth-only and eSIM. The Bluetooth model, equipped with a silicon strap, is priced at €140, while the Bluetooth model with a leather strap is €155.

The eSIM variant, paired with a silicon strap, is available for €167, and the eSIM model with a leather strap is priced at €182.