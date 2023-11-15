Govt Reduces Prices of Both Petrol and Diesel

The caretaker federal government has decided to slash the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight.

The price of petrol has been cut by Rs. 2.04 while the price of high-speed diesel has been slashed by Rs. 6.47. The new price of petrol will be Rs. 281.34 while the new price of high-speed diesel will be Rs. 296.71.

It is pertinent to mention here that at the last fortnightly review of petroleum prices the government also kept the prices unchanged.

Petroleum prices in the country are largely dependent on two factors i.e. international oil prices and the exchange rate. Since the start of November, international oil prices have come down, however, the Pakistani rupee has depreciated by 2.31 percent against the US Dollar during November.