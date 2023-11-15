Govt Slaps 40% Tax on Windfall Profits of Banks on Foreign Exchange Income

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 15, 2023 | 6:36 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The federal government has slapped a 40 percent tax on windfall income of banks on the recommendation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The decision was taken in a meeting of the federal cabinet held today with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar.

ALSO READ

The 40 percent tax would be applicable on windfall income earned from speculative rupee-dollar exchange business in 2021 and 2022.

According to an analysis by JS Global, the imposition of the 40 percent tax on the income of banks from FX dealing will have the following impact.

Courtesy: JS Global

 

The Finance Act, 2023 has introduced a new section 99D which will provide for the imposition of additional tax on windfall income profits and gains of any person being a company.

ProPK Staff

lens

Hina Altaf’s Radiance Shines in Sun-kissed Pictures Clad in Red Pishwas
Read more in lens

proproperty

SHC Stands Firm on DHA Land Dispute, Blocks High-Rise Construction
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>