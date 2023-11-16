Acting as FIA Director, Car Mechanic Extorts Millions From Govt Officers

In a recent development, authorities have apprehended a car mechanic who, under the guise of being the Deputy Director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), had been intimidating government officers with false inquiries.

The mechanic had employed extortion tactics, threatening government officials with fabricated investigations.

Notably, the suspect demonstrated proficiency in obtaining call records of government officers, using this information to extort significant amounts of gold from multiple officials.

Revealing a concerning past, FIA officials disclosed that Hussain had previously served a five-year sentence for fraud.

The agency took decisive action against the imposter following a complaint from a government officer who had been targeted by the fraudster.

The complaint detailed that the imposter had demanded 25 tolas of gold, accompanied by receipts, falsely claiming the funds were necessary for a Gold Inquiry.