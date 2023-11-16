Football Captain Reaches Saudi Arabia to Support Pakistan Despite Being Injured

Pakistan men’s football team captain Easah Suliman has reached Saudi Arabia to show support to his fellow countrymen in the upcoming match against Saudi Arabia.

Suliman suffered a meniscus tear while playing in the Azerbaijan Premier League which is why he isn’t a part of the national setup. He kept consecutive clean sheets against Cambodia in the 1st round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Suliman had signed for Azeri football club Sumgayit at the start of this season. He played 9 matches for the side, scoring 2 goals. The 2-goal record seems impressive keeping in mind that he plays in center-back position.

Suliman grew up in England, captained an England junior side, and won the 2017 UEFA European U-19 Championship with the country. He transferred away from Aston Villa in 2020, spending a few seasons in Portugal. He finally found his footing in Azerbaijan before he suffered the current injury.

Suliman has reached Saudi Arabia to watch Pakistan play the Asian giants. Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia at Al-Fateh Stadium, Al-Hasa City on 9:30 PM (Pakistan time) today.

