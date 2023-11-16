FBR to Issue Order Notifying 40% Tax on Banks’ Profits on Forex Income

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will issue a statutory regulatory order (SRO) to impose a 40 percent additional tax on windfall profits of banks arising from foreign currency deals during 2021 and 2022.

FBR officials told ProPakistani that the FBR is expected to issue the notification in the next 1-2 days. The tax would be collected retrospectively from the banks. The FBR’s SRO will explain the mechanism of collection of tax, the time period of collection, declaration, and recovery from the banks.

ALSO READ Govt Slaps 40% Tax on Windfall Profits of Banks on Foreign Exchange Income

There is a likelihood that the additional tax would be applicable for the period of tax year 2022 (January 2021 to December 2021) and tax year 2023 (January 2022 to December 2022).

The banks are already paying 40-45 percent tax on their taxable income which includes income from foreign currency transactions. This new tax under section 99D (Additional tax on certain income, profits, and gains) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 is being levied with the approval of the federal government and would be in addition to already paid tax.

According to the section (“99D. Additional tax on certain income, profits and gains) of the Finance Act, 2023, notwithstanding anything contained in this Ordinance or any other law for the time being in force, for any of the last three tax years preceding the tax year 2023 and onwards, in addition to any tax charged or chargeable, paid or payable under any of the provisions of this Ordinance, an additional tax shall be imposed on every person being a company who has any income, profit or gains that have arisen due to any economic factor or factors that resulted in windfall income, profits or gains.

ALSO READ ECC Approves Rs. 424 Million as Technical Supplementary Grant for Projects of Petroleum Division

The federal government may, by notification in the official gazette,