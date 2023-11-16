Hajj 2024: Govt Announces Date For Receiving Applications

The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, in a press briefing, announced the timeline for receiving Hajj applications.

Addressing a news conference, the minister also talked in detail about the recently announced Hajj policy 2024, which was approved by the federal government yesterday.

According to the minister, the government will start the process of receiving Hajj applications from the 27th of this month. He added that the last date to apply for Hajj is December 12.

Furthermore, the federal government will soon publish an advertisement in this regard. Talking about the Hajj policy, the minister said that the cost has been reduced by Rs. 100,000, assuring that there will not be any compromise on the facilities.

A total of 179210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj this year and the quota will be equally distributed between the government and private Hajj schemes. Additionally, the government is in talks with airlines for relief in airfares.

Aneeq Ahmed stated that the amount will be transferred to the bank accounts of the pilgrims if they succeed in securing discounts from the airlines. Pilgrims who decide to stay for four days in Madina instead of eight will get a refund of Rs. 35,000.

The minister also announced the launch of a mobile application that can be used without the internet. The app will offer various services, including lodging complaints.

Moreover, the religious minister said that Hajj pilgrims will get a free SIM card with data, a suitcase with a QR code, Ihram belts for men, an Abaya for women, and shoe bags.