Mohammad Hafeez Happy to Serve as Pakistan Team Director

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed a new team director for the upcoming tour to Australia. Ex-national team captain Mohammad Hafeez is the new director. His first assignment is a Test series down under.

Hafeez said that he felt extremely honored and excited for the role assigned to him. He thanked PCB and let everyone know that he is here to pursue excellence and results which will please the national team supporters.

Speaking to PCB, Hafeez said, “I am honored and excited to take on the role of Team Director for the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team. I would like to thank PCB for trusting my abilities and giving me this challenging responsibility, but I am committed to working collaboratively with the coaching staff and players to contribute to the team’s success. Together we will strive for excellence and bring happiness for our passionate fans.”

Hafeez represented Pakistan in 55 Test matches, 218 One-Day Internationals, and 119 T20 Internationals. Hailing from Sargodha, he spent his childhood in Lahore and has vast experience of playing overseas league cricket in Australia, England, India, the West Indies, Bangladesh, and Canada.

Hafeez has the honor of being the winner of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy when he helped wicket-keeper batter Sarfraz Ahmed lift the title. He played a crucial part in the spin-trio of Saeed Ajmal – Shahid Afridi – Mohammad Hafeez (himself) when they dominated the opposition sides in the 2010s.

The First Test starts on 14th December at Perth Stadium.