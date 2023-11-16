Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Watch South Africa Vs. Australia Live Streaming of World Cup 2023 Semi-Final

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 16, 2023 | 11:23 am

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is underway, heading into the knockout stage with an all-important 2nd semi-final between South Africa and Australia today.

These two teams faced each other in the league stage, where South Africa emerged victorious, defeating the Aussies by 134 runs. Quinton de Kock played a pivotal role in the Proteas’ win with a fabulous knock of 109. As the teams meet again in the semi-final, Australia is eager to bounce back, aiming to put the league-stage defeat behind them and deliver a dominant performance.

Both sides have displayed dominance in the tournament, securing 14 points each. South Africa finished in the 2nd spot on the table, while Australia claimed the 3rd spot. Despite each team experiencing two losses, they have been formidable throughout the World Cup.

The upcoming semi-final clash between Australia and South Africa promises to be a thrilling encounter, reminiscent of their past battles. Fans can expect an exciting match, and these moments are sure to be enjoyed by cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Match Timings

South Africa vs. Australia Cricket World Cup 2nd Semi-Final match will take place at Eden Gardens, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue
South Africa Vs. Australia 16 November 2023 1:30 PM Kolkata

South Africa Vs. Australia Live Streaming

Check out the World Cup 2023 live score of South Africa Vs. Australia here.

You have the option to stay current with live scores and in-depth ball-by-ball commentary for the World Cup match featuring South Africa and Australia. Additionally, you can choose to tune in to the live broadcast of the game on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports.

Check out the World Cup 2023 live stream here

Cricket fans in Pakistan have the opportunity to watch the live coverage of the World Cup clash between South Africa and Australia semi-final through platforms like PTCL SHOQ, Tapmad, ARY Zap, and the Tamasha App.

Android iOS Web
PTCL SHOQ LINK LINK LINK
Tapmad LINK LINK LINK
ARY Zap LINK LINK LINK
Tamasha LINK LINK LINK

Tired of those annoying ad breaks stealing the excitement of cricket matches? Fret not because PTCL SHOQ provides an ads–free match viewing experience this ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Enjoy uninterrupted live action by downloading SHOQ on Android Smart TV or a mobile device of your choice from Google Play and App Store; or access it on web at https://shoq.com.pk.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

>