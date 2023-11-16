Watch South Africa Vs. Australia Live Streaming of World Cup 2023 Semi-Final

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is underway, heading into the knockout stage with an all-important 2nd semi-final between South Africa and Australia today.

These two teams faced each other in the league stage, where South Africa emerged victorious, defeating the Aussies by 134 runs. Quinton de Kock played a pivotal role in the Proteas’ win with a fabulous knock of 109. As the teams meet again in the semi-final, Australia is eager to bounce back, aiming to put the league-stage defeat behind them and deliver a dominant performance.

Both sides have displayed dominance in the tournament, securing 14 points each. South Africa finished in the 2nd spot on the table, while Australia claimed the 3rd spot. Despite each team experiencing two losses, they have been formidable throughout the World Cup.

The upcoming semi-final clash between Australia and South Africa promises to be a thrilling encounter, reminiscent of their past battles. Fans can expect an exciting match, and these moments are sure to be enjoyed by cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Match Timings