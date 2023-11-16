Pakistan-Born Lawyer Adeel Mangi Expected to Become The First Muslim-American Federal Appeals Court Judge

Pakistan-born lawyer Adeel Mangi is set to make history as US President Joe Biden has nominated him to serve on a federal appeals court.

However, his nomination must be approved by the US Senate, which will make him the first Muslim American to secure the position.

Once his appointment is approved, he will sit on the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers New Jersey, Delaware, and the Virgin Islands.

Adeel Mangi is a seasoned lawyer with vast experience, having served on the board of directors of the Muslim Bar Association of New York, the Legal Aid Society of New York, and Muslims for Progressive Values and as an ally board member for the National LGBT Bar Association.

In his capacity as an attorney, Mangi has worked brilliantly on a number of issues such as commercial contracts, false advertising, and consumer protection statutes in both state and federal courts.

His noteworthy achievements include a recent case where he secured a $2 billion verdict in a case related to the theft of trade secrets in the software industry.

Furthermore, the Harvard and Oxford-trained lawyer has represented the Muslim community in courts as well. His nomination has come at a time when the American President is facing growing criticism from Muslim voters over his pro-Israel stance.

Two years ago, Zahid N Quraishi became the first Muslim to be nominated to a federal district court by Joe Biden. His nomination was confirmed by the US Senate for a judgeship in New Jersey.