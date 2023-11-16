Baloch Football Club From Pakistan to Play Friendly Against Thai Division 2 Toppers

Balochistan Warriors, a football club from Balochistan, has traveled to Thailand to play a friendly match against Thailand Division-2’s leaders Nakhonsi United.

The Warriors appointed a Thai coach ‘Phannarai Phansiri’ recently, and it seems the move has paid high dividends as the local side has traveled overseas to get exposure and play the table-toppers of Thailand’s second division. Afghan Chaman and Baloch Chaman are two fan-favorite football clubs in Balochistan province, but with the emergence of the Warriors, it seems the fans have a third force.

The international friendly will be played on 17th November 2023 (tomorrow), with a starting time of 3 PM (Pakistan time) at Maraleina Sports Resort, Koh Samui, Thailand.

This is a positive sign for Pakistan football as it will enable more teams to travel abroad and play matches against various teams. The young players will get to know different playstyles, formations, and conditions which will help the national side improve.

Pakistan’s national side face Saudi Arabia today. The match will begin at 9:30 PM (Pakistan time) at Al-Fateh Stadium. This will be the inaugural match of the 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Pakistan has qualified for the 2nd round of a World Cup qualifier for the first time in its 76 years of history.