Saudi Arabia Vs. Pakistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier to be Played in Front of Sold Out Crowd

Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) released the ticket prices for the football match against Pakistan earlier today and all tickets have already been sold.

This encounter will be the first match for both sides in the 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The match is set to take place in Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, Al-Hasa City.

The ticket categories were divided into four groups: A, C, D & E.

The most expensive category ‘A’ cost the supporters 40 Saudi Riyals, ‘D’ 20 Riyals, while ‘C’ and ‘E’ cost 15 Riyals.

It is imperative to know that Saudi Arabia will miss their star forward Salem Al-Dawsari. According to reports, he has a knock in his right foot which will keep him out of the Pakistan match.

Saudi Arabia is ranked 57th in FIFA World Rankings while Pakistan stands at 193rd.

A positive outcome is highly likely for a side like Saudi which was the only team to beat (eventual) World Cup winners Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar.

Pakistan has qualified for the 2nd round of a FIFA World Cup qualifier for the first time in its 76 years of history, so it is a match of uneven proportions.