Rizwan Calls Babar Azam ‘Captain of Hearts’ Following His Resignation

Mohammed Rizwan has paid tribute to Babar Azam, lauding him as the “captain of hearts” and one of Pakistan’s greatest-ever batters.

With Babar Azam bidding farewell to the role of captaincy, Mohammad Rizwan has penned a special note for his captain. In a heartfelt farewell message, wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan highlighted Babar Azam’s virtues of honesty, love, integrity, and unwavering commitment to Pakistan during his captaincy.

The message reflected admiration for Babar Azam’s leadership qualities, emphasizing the inspirational role he played in the team. Rizwan expressed gratitude for Babar Azam’s efforts, both on and off the field, as he bids adieu to the captaincy.

The wish for Babar Azam to continue shining for Pakistan symbolized a collective hope among fans for the cricket maestro’s continued success.

Kaptaaana, aap Dilo k Kaptaan ho. You are definitely one of the greatest batsmen Pakistan has ever seen. Your honesty, love, integrity, thoughts, and efforts for Pakistan as the captain are the things to look up to. May you continue to shine for Pakistan, Ameen. @babarazam258 🇵🇰 https://t.co/FuZOdyBR6U — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) November 15, 2023

As Babar Azam transitions from his captaincy role, Rizwan’s words encapsulate the sentiment of many, acknowledging Babar Azam not just as a cricketing talent but as a leader whose impact goes beyond the boundaries of the cricket field.