Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Rizwan Calls Babar Azam ‘Captain of Hearts’ Following His Resignation

By Ayna Dua | Published Nov 15, 2023 | 9:00 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Mohammed Rizwan has paid tribute to Babar Azam, lauding him as the “captain of hearts” and one of Pakistan’s greatest-ever batters.

With Babar Azam bidding farewell to the role of captaincy, Mohammad Rizwan has penned a special note for his captain. In a heartfelt farewell message, wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan highlighted Babar Azam’s virtues of honesty, love, integrity, and unwavering commitment to Pakistan during his captaincy.

ALSO READ

The message reflected admiration for Babar Azam’s leadership qualities, emphasizing the inspirational role he played in the team. Rizwan expressed gratitude for Babar Azam’s efforts, both on and off the field, as he bids adieu to the captaincy.

The wish for Babar Azam to continue shining for Pakistan symbolized a collective hope among fans for the cricket maestro’s continued success.

ALSO READ

As Babar Azam transitions from his captaincy role, Rizwan’s words encapsulate the sentiment of many, acknowledging Babar Azam not just as a cricketing talent but as a leader whose impact goes beyond the boundaries of the cricket field.

Ayna Dua

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>