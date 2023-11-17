Hajj 2024: New Price, Facilities, Guidelines, Application Deadline and All Details

The Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed, unveiled the much awaited Hajj policy 2024 following the approval of the federal cabinet.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that the cost of the next Hajj has been reduced compared to the previous one for the first time ever.

Pakistan has been allocated a total of 179,000 Hajj seats by the Saudi government, which will be equally distributed between the government and private schemes.

Applicants can choose from three types of Hajj packages based on their convenience. Here, we will be explaining all the key details you should know before applying for Hajj 2024:

Basic Facilities

Under the government Hajj scheme, pilgrims will be provided with the following basic facilities:

Training for Hajj

Vaccination

Medical facilities in Saudi Arabia

Two-way flight tickets

Complete transport

5-litres of Zamzam

Long Hajj Package:

Pilgrims will spend up to 42 days under the long hajj package, including eight days in Madina. Those departing from the southern parts, Karachi, Quetta and Sukkur, will pay Rs. 1,065,000 while the ones from the northern parts will pay Rs.1,075,000 for Hajj.

Sponsorship Scheme

The sponsorship scheme is for overseas Pakistanis, who must pay in US dollars. Furthermore, they can also nominate someone else on their behalf. The charges for those traveling from the northern region and southern parts have been set at $3,800 and $3,765, respectively.

Short Hajj Package

The government has introduced a short hajj package, which will be concluded in a maximum of 25 days. It will cost around Rs, 80,000 more than the normal Hajj package.

The short hajj package will cost Rs.1,140,000 for those from the southern region and Rs.1,150,000 for those from the northern parts.

Under the sponsorship scheme, it will cost $4,015 and $4,050 for the two regions, respectively.

Instructions for the Applicants

Applicants holding a CNIC issued by NADRA and passports valid until December 16, 2024, are eligible to apply. A passport application token will also be accepted.

To select a package and enter your details, please visit the Ministry’s website or contact a designated bank. However, it is mandatory to deposit the Hajj application along with the expenses at any designated bank.

It is mandatory to select the same Hajj package for all members of a group. The package cannot be changed during the stay in Saudi Arabia.

Men and women who have performed Hajj between 2017 and 2023 are not eligible to apply, except for those men who wish to accompany women, who haven’t performed Hajj during this period, as per Mehram. However, the Sponsorship Scheme is exempt from this restriction.

According to the recommendations of the Islamic Ideology Council, women can perform Hajj without their male guardian on the condition that they give an affidavit that:

They have the permission of their parents/husband. They are part of a women’s group. They are not concerned about any potential disturbances or dangers that may arise during their Hajj pilgrimage.

It is mandatory for pilgrims over the age of 80 to be accompanied by an attendant.

25,000 seats have been reserved for the Sponsorship Hajj Scheme on a “first-come, first-served” basis. The remaining seats are reserved for the Regular Hajj Scheme, which will be decided on the basis of a draw.

For the Sponsorship Hajj Scheme, it is mandatory to send the name, ID card, and contact details of the Hajj pilgrim along with the amount in the Ministry’s dollar account in Pakistani banks from abroad.

Departure for Hajj is subject to a fitness certificate. Overseas Pakistanis should submit a medical fitness certificate issued from abroad or submit a simple affidavit on a plain page at the bank stating that they are healthy and will obtain a medical fitness certificate from Pakistan after reaching Pakistan and before their Hajj flight.

Date For Submitting Application:

The ministry of religious affairs has announced that they will start receiving applications from November 27 until December 12. The date for the Hajj draw will be announced later.