Lahore High Court Orders to Arrest Drivers Without Licenses

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 17, 2023 | 12:25 pm
The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered to arrest motorists who are driving without licenses.

The directive was issued by Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of the LHC. The court ordered to immediately initiate action against those driving without a license.

Justice Bajwa also ordered to ensure that the action is indiscriminate. The directives were issued during the hearing of the case involving a tragic incident where an underage driver killed six members of a family.

The LHC judge expressed his sorrow over the incident and highlighted the massive number of people driving without a license.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) informed the court that out of 7.3 million vehicles, only 1.3 million are licensed. LHC asked the officials about the steps being taken against those driving without a license.

Responding to the queries of the court, the CTO said that they have initiated a crackdown against underage drivers in the wake of the tragic incident.   

He added that they have registered 999 cases against those driving without a license. It should be noted that the killing of 6-family members in a posh area of Lahore has triggered calls for stricter measures on underage driving and heightened concerns about road safety in the affluent areas of Lahore.


>