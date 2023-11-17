Superior University Research Week 2023: A Global Confluence of Research Excellence

Superior University Research Week is a testament to the university’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and the pivotal nexus between academia and industry. Organised by the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), Superior University, the Research Week seamlessly aligns with the broader institutional vision of fortifying industry-academia linkages.

Held from October 21st to 28th, 2023, this year’s Research Week aspired to transcend boundaries, facilitating collaboration, nurturing innovative thinking, and addressing critical societal and industrial challenges.

Traversed over an array of disciplines, the Research Week purposefully aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its multifaceted approach encompassing conferences, seminars, workshops, and panel discussions.

The week-long series of events delved into pivotal areas such as healthcare advancements, sustainable tourism, environmental justice, interdisciplinary collaboration, and emerging technologies with participation of stakeholders from national and international academia, research institutions, industry leaders, and governmental bodies.

The cumulative impact of Research Week has been remarkable with a total participation of 2698 individuals, 23 collaborative ventures, contributions from 47 international speakers, and engagement from 16 national speakers. Notably, it saw involvement from 28 industrial partners, 27 national higher education institutes, and 13 international higher education institutes.

The Research Week featured 150 posters presented, 77 documentaries across three conferences, eight panel discussions, seven colloquia, five seminars, six workshops, 14 talk sessions, a summit, eight training sessions, a tourism forum, and a policy dialogue. These vibrant activities not only celebrated present achievements but also sowed the seeds for future partnerships and groundbreaking research activities.

Three standout conferences emerged as pillars of knowledge and collaboration during Research Week with the following impact:

14th International Conference on Management Research by the Faculty of Business and Management Sciences

Themed on ‘Sustainable Tourism Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan’, this year’s conference brought together four collaborations, four training sessions, two seminars, 218 paper presentations, 80 forums, 65 documentaries, five keynote speakers, and five industrialists, totalling 516 participants.

Continuing the illustrious legacy of ICMR, the 14th International Conference on Management Research endeavoured to convene national and international experts from academia, policy, industry, and government to assess the current landscape and formulate research-driven policy imperatives for fostering Sustainable Tourism in Pakistan.

1st International Medical Imaging Conference (MICON) by the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

The 1st International Medical Imaging Conference (MICON), themed on “Recent Advancements in Medical Imaging and Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare,” marked the dawn of a new era.

Focusing on medical imaging and AI integration in healthcare, MICON attracted luminaries from across borders, showcasing innovation and collaboration. It boasted significant participation with 10 national speakers, three international speakers, 408 conference participants, 150 poster exhibitions, along with four collaborators, and two sponsors, alongside a series of impactful workshops.

9th International Conference on Engineering and Emerging Technologies by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology

Held in Istanbul, this conference symbolised global outreach, showcasing research prowess from diverse corners. It hosted 192 papers, 102 presentations, 102 international participants, four speakers, four sessions, and engaged collaborations from various countries.

The Research Week wasn’t confined to a single campus. It expanded its reach to Superior University campuses, and collaborators from across various regions from Lahore to Abbottabad, Rahim Yar Khan to Faisalabad, that demonstrated the university’s commitment to inclusivity and knowledge dissemination beyond boundaries.

A landmark ceremony of the Research Week was the ‘Research Excellence Awards’ that emerged as a vibrant celebration of academic brilliance and groundbreaking innovations through research. Led by the visionary guidance of the Rector of Superior University, Prof. Dr. Sumaira Rehman, this event stands as a testament to the university’s distinctive approach to acknowledging and honouring the research contributions.

Overall, Research Week 2023 was a convergence of minds, ideas, and innovation, emphasising the crucial role of academia-industry collaborations in addressing national as well as global challenges and contributing in sustainable development. It not only celebrated the achievements within the university but also provided a platform for new partnerships and driving impactful research in the higher education sector forward.