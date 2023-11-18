Action Finally Taken Against Long Delays in Passport Printing

The Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, has taken cognizance of numerous complaints filed against the passport office concerning unwarranted delays in passport printing.

The Federal Ombudsman is the go-to department if someone wants to initiate action against any other government organization.

To address this issue, the Federal Ombudsman has established an inspection team, with the senior advisor leading the effort. The team is tasked with visiting the Directorate General of Passport office to investigate the reasons behind the reported delays and propose corrective measures.

Additionally, team members will engage with complainants on-site, listening to their concerns, and holding discussions with the administration of the Directorate General of Passport to understand the steps being taken to resolve public grievances.

Individuals filing complaints with the Federal Ombudsman Office have cited significant difficulties, even in cases involving passport renewal and expedited processing fees. Reports have claimed that approximately 400,000 passports are currently pending processing within the directorate.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Directorate General of Passport has failed to recover from the lamination paper shortage episode. Despite procuring the lamination paper, the department has been unable to clear the backlog the passports. This has caused the passport delivery time to increase by up to 3 months in major cities across Pakistan.