LDA Seals Renowned Country Club Over Non-payment of Fee

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has initiated strict action against the defaulters of commercialization fee upon the directions of Commissioner and Director General (DG) LDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

As part of the crackdown, the authority sealed a well-known 196-kanal country club, Rosa Blanca, and Icon Valley located on Raiwind Road.

According to the media cell of LDA, Rosa Blanca owes it Rs1.41 billion and the Icon Valley owes it Rs.2 crore in commercialisation fee. The LDA operation against defaulters of commercialization fee has been going on for some time now.

Earlier, 36 properties in New Muslim Town and other areas were sealed by the officials. The properties included private offices, schools, bakeries, clinics, and stores.

On the other hand, the authority has also taken action against illegal housing societies in the provincial capital.

During an operation earlier today, the authority demolished the infrastructure of six unauthorized housing schemes located on the Multan road.

The illegal housing schemes included Manga Valley, SD Scheme, Spring Garden, Ahmed Farms and others.