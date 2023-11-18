Babar Azam Speaks in Support of Palestinian Muslims

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has spoken out in solidarity with the people of Gaza, expressing his deep concern over the ongoing conflict and the hardships faced by Palestinian Muslims.

According to the details, Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) of a young girl holding the Palestinian flag and clutching a doll.

اے خاصہ خاصان رسل وقت دعا ہے

امت پہ تیری آ کے عجب وقت پڑا ہے#Gaza pic.twitter.com/nqwMAib7ww — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 17, 2023

Last month, Rizwan’s match-winning performance against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023 was followed by a message of empathy and support for the people of Gaza.

Rizwan’s tweet came on the heels of his 131 (not out) innings, which was part of the highest run chase in Cricket World Cup history.

This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. 🤲🏼 Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout. — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 11, 2023

Rizwan wrote, “This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team, especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier.”

He added, “Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board requested wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to remove his social media post, where he dedicated the team’s historic victory against Sri Lanka to Palestinians enduring the impact of the conflict with Israel.

When approached for comment, a representative of the PCB stated, “The involvement of the International Cricket Council and the legal department of the PCB is pertinent in this matter, as I do not have access to this information.”