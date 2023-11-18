India Vs. Australia: Head to Head Records in All Editions of ODI World Cup

India and Australia, two cricket powerhouses, are set to clash in the World Cup 2023 Final, creating anticipation among fans worldwide for this epic showdown. Both teams have exhibited dominant performances throughout this tournament.
India has emerged victorious in all their matches, including the semi-final, while Australia, after losing their initial two games, made a strong comeback by winning every subsequent match, including the semi-finals.
Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a thrilling final encounter between these formidable sides.
Both teams have a history of engaging in thrilling encounters in their ODI matches, creating numerous records in the process.
Taking a closer look at the head-to-head record between India and Australia in ODIs reveals a series of exciting and competitive matches.
India vs Australia head-to-head in ODI Matches
|ODI
|India
|Australia
|Span
|1980-2023
|1980-2023
|Matches
|150
|150
|Won
|57
|83
|Lost
|83
|57
|No Result
|10
|10
|Tied
|0
|0
|Home Won
|33
|38
|Away Won
|14
|33
|Neutral Won
|10
|12
|Win Percentage
|38
|55.33
India and Australia have clashed 13 times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, creating a compelling rivalry.
Australia has maintained an upper hand in these encounters, emerging victorious in 8 out of the 13 matches.
India suffered defeats to Australia in the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup and the finals of the 2003 World Cup.
Let’s take a deeper look at the head-to-head record of both teams in the ODI World Cup.
|Date
|Winner
|Margin
|June 13, 1983
|Australia
|162 runs
|June 20, 1983
|India
|118 runs
|October 9, 1987
|Australia
|1 run
|October 22, 1987
|India
|56 runs
|March 1, 1992
|Australia
|1 run
|February 27, 1996
|Australia
|16 runs
|June 4, 1999
|Australia
|77 runs
|February 15, 2003
|Australia
|9 wickets
|March 23, 2003
|Australia
|125 runs
|March 24, 2011
|India
|5 wickets
|March 26, 2015
|Australia
|95 runs
|June 9, 2019
|India
|36 runs
|October 8, 2023
|India
|6 wickets
India played its inaugural match in the 2023 World Cup against Australia on October 8.
Despite a momentary concern in the second innings, India successfully chased down the relatively modest target of 200 runs.
Subsequently, Australia faced a significant defeat against South Africa but recovered admirably, securing an unbeaten streak in seven consecutive games to secure a spot in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, India and Australia are set to face each other in the World Cup final for the second time.
Their previous encounter was in the 2003 World Cup final, where Australia emerged victorious, securing their third World Cup championship title.