India Vs. Australia: Head to Head Records in All Editions of ODI World Cup

India and Australia, two cricket powerhouses, are set to clash in the World Cup 2023 Final, creating anticipation among fans worldwide for this epic showdown. Both teams have exhibited dominant performances throughout this tournament.

India has emerged victorious in all their matches, including the semi-final, while Australia, after losing their initial two games, made a strong comeback by winning every subsequent match, including the semi-finals.

ALSO READ Who Was the Best? A Comparison of Most Popular Pakistan Captains Across Formats

Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a thrilling final encounter between these formidable sides.

Both teams have a history of engaging in thrilling encounters in their ODI matches, creating numerous records in the process.

Taking a closer look at the head-to-head record between India and Australia in ODIs reveals a series of exciting and competitive matches.

India vs Australia head-to-head in ODI Matches

ODI India Australia Span 1980-2023 1980-2023 Matches 150 150 Won 57 83 Lost 83 57 No Result 10 10 Tied 0 0 Home Won 33 38 Away Won 14 33 Neutral Won 10 12 Win Percentage 38 55.33