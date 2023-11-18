Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

India Vs. Australia: Head to Head Records in All Editions of ODI World Cup

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 18, 2023 | 12:40 pm

India and Australia, two cricket powerhouses, are set to clash in the World Cup 2023 Final, creating anticipation among fans worldwide for this epic showdown. Both teams have exhibited dominant performances throughout this tournament.

India has emerged victorious in all their matches, including the semi-final, while Australia, after losing their initial two games, made a strong comeback by winning every subsequent match, including the semi-finals.

Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a thrilling final encounter between these formidable sides.

Both teams have a history of engaging in thrilling encounters in their ODI matches, creating numerous records in the process.

Taking a closer look at the head-to-head record between India and Australia in ODIs reveals a series of exciting and competitive matches.

India vs Australia head-to-head in ODI Matches

ODI India Australia
Span 1980-2023 1980-2023
Matches 150 150
Won 57 83
Lost 83 57
No Result 10 10
Tied 0 0
Home Won 33 38
Away Won 14 33
Neutral Won 10 12
Win Percentage 38 55.33

India and Australia have clashed 13 times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, creating a compelling rivalry.

Australia has maintained an upper hand in these encounters, emerging victorious in 8 out of the 13 matches.

India suffered defeats to Australia in the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup and the finals of the 2003 World Cup.

Let’s take a deeper look at the head-to-head record of both teams in the ODI World Cup.

Date Winner Margin
June 13, 1983 Australia 162 runs
June 20, 1983 India 118 runs
October 9, 1987 Australia 1 run
October 22, 1987 India 56 runs
March 1, 1992 Australia 1 run
February 27, 1996 Australia 16 runs
June 4, 1999 Australia 77 runs
February 15, 2003 Australia 9 wickets
March 23, 2003 Australia 125 runs
March 24, 2011 India 5 wickets
March 26, 2015 Australia 95 runs
June 9, 2019 India 36 runs
October 8, 2023 India 6 wickets

India played its inaugural match in the 2023 World Cup against Australia on October 8.

Despite a momentary concern in the second innings, India successfully chased down the relatively modest target of 200 runs.

Subsequently, Australia faced a significant defeat against South Africa but recovered admirably, securing an unbeaten streak in seven consecutive games to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, India and Australia are set to face each other in the World Cup final for the second time.

Their previous encounter was in the 2003 World Cup final, where Australia emerged victorious, securing their third World Cup championship title.

