Sources Confirm, PCB is About to Make Another Big Change

Sources from the PCB have indicated that Naveed Akram Cheema is expected to be appointed as the new team manager for the Pakistan Men’s National Cricket Team.

According to the reports, the upcoming significant development is expected to be the addition of Naveed Akram Cheema, who has also served as Team Manager previously.

Over the past two days, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been highly involved, implementing significant changes both in the team and within the board itself.

Sources added that the PCB is actively in the process of identifying members for the selection committee.

Mohammad Hafeez, the former cricketer and current Team Director, has reached out to national players in order to recruit personnel for the national cricketing organization.

It should be noted that on November 15th, Wednesday, significant changes occurred within the PCB and the team. Firstly, Babar Azam resigned from the captaincy in all formats following a meeting with Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee.

Following his resignation, the PCB appointed Shan Masood as the new captain of Test cricket and Shaheen Afridi as the captain of T20I cricket.

Shan Masood has been named captain until the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, while Shaheen Afridi will assume leadership of the Pakistan Men’s Team in the T20I format until the T20 World Cup 2024.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken decisive action by dismissing the complete coaching staff of the Pakistan men’s team, which includes the removal of Director Cricket Mickey Arthur.

According to the official press release, the PCB has restructured the roles of the entire coaching staff, affecting individuals such as head coach Grant Bradburn and batting coach Andrew Puttick.