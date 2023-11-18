Lahore Traffic Police is Rapidly Filling Jails With Underage Drivers

In response to directives from Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Lahore traffic police has conducted widespread arrests of underage drivers in a series of crackdowns. The initiative was prompted by a tragic road accident in the Defence area last week, resulting in the death of six family members.

Over the course of four days, Lahore traffic police apprehended 1,632 underage drivers, filing cases against each of them. In a parallel move, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore issued show cause notices to six sector in-charges, citing ineffective enforcement during the crackdowns.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s order for a province-wide crackdown on underage drivers stems from the recent incident where an underage driver caused a fatal accident claiming six lives in Lahore.

Naqvi emphasized the need for impartial and stringent actions against underage drivers, urging the Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Chief Commissioner of Police (CCPO), and all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) to provide daily reports on measures taken against underage drivers.

Highlighting the dangers posed by underage drivers not only to themselves but also to others on the road, Naqvi called on parents to refrain from allowing their underage children to operate vehicles or motorcycles.

It is noteworthy that the tragic car accident in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 involved a family returning home after visiting relatives. The collision occurred near a roundabout when a car driven by a teenage boy, identified as Afnan Shafqat, intentionally crashed into the family’s vehicle, resulting in fatal consequences.