Pakistan is Witnessing an Alarming Increase in Pediatric Eye Cancer Cases

The number of pediatric eye cancer cases has significantly increased in Pakistan, making it one of the highest in the region.

This was revealed by Paediatric Oncologist Dr Tanzeela Farah at Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital on Friday. She added that early detection, diagnosis, and proper treatment are crucial in effectively treating eye cancer.

Dr Tanzeel revealed that out of the total eye cancer patients, 30% are children which is a big challenge for them. She stressed that early detection could prevent a child from losing their eyesight.

Furthermore, according to the Paediatric Oncologist, numerous eye cancer patients face serious consequences over failure to consult an expert, such as vision loss or loss of an eye.

She also highlighted the lengthy and expensive treatment of eye cancer. Despite these challenges, Al-Shifa is committed to treating poor patients for free with the assistance of experts and the latest apparatus.

The Oncologist revealed that they have treated 400 kids with eye cancer in one year. She also stated that they have registered 1,600 pediatric eye cancer incidences during this time period.

Regarding the treatment of eye cancer, Dr Tanzeela said that the follow-up session after the chemotherapy continues for 5 to 7 years.

She added that eye cancer is diagnosed at birth sometimes and that the Al-Shifa is fully equipped to treat children from ages zero to 15 years old.

According to her, the majority of cancer cases occur in remote areas, where people lack financial resources and most of the parents do not know about the specialized facilities needed to provide proper treatment.