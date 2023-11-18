PCB Appoints Sohail Tanvir as Head of Junior Selection Committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Pakistan pace bowler Sohail Tanvir as the head of the junior selection committee, as announced on Friday.

Sohail Tanvir expressed gratitude and feels honored for the opportunity extended to him by the Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf.

Sohail Tanvir said, “Being appointed chairman of this committee is a huge responsibility and I am looking forward to this exciting challenge.”

He added, “We’re committed to nurturing young talent and creating a path to success, starting with selecting the U19 squad for the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup as our first step toward building a formidable team for the ICC U19 World Cup next year.”

PCB has assigned Sohail the initial task of heading the junior selection committee to choose the Pakistan U19 squad for the upcoming 2023 ACC U19 Asia Cup, which is set to take place in the UAE from December 8 to 17.

Following this, the Pakistan U19 team will participate in the ICC U19 World Cup in Sri Lanka from January 13 to February 4.

On the other hand, the PCB also appointed former fast bowler Wahab Riaz as the new chief selector for the Pakistan cricket team.

Wahab Riaz, who recently called time on his international career, has been assigned the duty of selecting the Pakistani team for the forthcoming Test series against Australia.