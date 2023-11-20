CM Punjab Promises Major Underpass in Lahore Will Open Soon

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi is hopeful that the under-construction Cavalry Ground underpass in Lahore will soon be completed.

He made these remarks during an early morning visit to the construction site. During his visit, the caretaker CM reviewed the progress of the project and hoped that people would benefit from it soon.

Furthermore, Mohsin Naqvi told the concerned official that any kind of delay would not be tolerated. Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker CM stated that the Cavalry Ground underpass completion will put an end to the traffic congestion.

Last week, Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Shahdara flyover after it was completed ahead of its schedule. The project, which was set to take 10 months to complete, was finished in just 6.

It should be noted that the caretaker CM has been regularly visiting the ongoing projects across Punjab, urging officials to meet deadlines.

Despite the fact that the under-construction flyovers and underpasses will solve traffic problems in the city, they have also contributed to air pollution. In October this year, the Lahore High Court (LHC) placed a ban on the issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC) for development projects until January.