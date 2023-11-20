GIKI Announces Fully Funded Scholarships

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 20, 2023 | 12:39 pm

In a bid to support deserving students, the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) has launched the GA-1 scholarship program for the academic year 2024.

The GA-1 specifically targets MS students and offers an array of benefits, including a full tuition fee waiver, a monthly stipend of Rs. 20,000, and complimentary bachelor accommodation.

Eligibility criteria for prospective candidates include a minimum of 60% marks in SSC and HSSC (or equivalent) and a minimum CGPA of 2.70 or 70% marks in BS (Engineering).

GIKI encourages eligible individuals to seize this opportunity and apply before the deadline on December 1, 2023.

The scholarship program reflects GIKI’s commitment to nurturing talent and facilitating access to quality education.

Aspiring engineers are urged to submit their applications promptly and embark on a journey of academic excellence at one of Pakistan’s premier engineering institutions.

>