Govt Increases Allowance for Foreign Ambassadors, Ministers, Counselors, Secretaries, and Other staff

The federal government has increased foreign and entertainment allowances for Pakistani ambassadors as well as other staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted abroad.

Sources told ProPakistani that the government has increased the foreign and entertainment allowances of ambassadors, ministers, counselors, secretaries, and other staff posted in more than 100 Pakistan missions abroad besides getting a basic pay raise. They are now getting these allowances in US dollars from July 1, 2023.

According to sources, a BS-22 officer is now getting $9,690, BS-21 $7,832, and BS-20 $7,156 on the account of foreign/entertainment allowances per month.

In addition, ministers posted abroad are getting $5,423, counselors $4,828, first secretary $4,023, second secretary $3,427, and third secretary $2,857 foreign/entertainment allowances per month.

Meanwhile, the superintendent posted abroad is getting $2,027, other staff $1,858 and Staff B-1 and B-2 are now receiving $1,351 per month on the account of foreign allowances per month.