Instagram Will Soon Let You Keep Stories for a Week

Just like WhatsApp, Instagram also has a list of features lined up for release. Other than the major generative AI functions, the app is also working on some smaller features such as a camera shortcut for Samsung phones and an update to Stories.

Tipster and mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi has leaked a new feature for Instagram stories called “My Week”. As the name says, this will let content creators keep their stories up for an entire week. This can be used to add new stories throughout the week and quietly remove older ones too.

#Instagram is working on "My Week": show your stories for 7 days 👀 ⭐ Keeps stories shared over the last 7 days

⭐ You can remove any story

⭐ Quietly add a story to my week only pic.twitter.com/ytcobzIKh7 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 18, 2023

At present, the feature is not yet available to the public, suggesting that it will take some time before Instagram officially integrates it. The feature has diverse applications, allowing users to set week-long reminders for events or other purposes. It proves especially advantageous for frequent travelers keen on documenting their experiences on the platform, and undoubtedly, additional use cases will arise for this feature.

ALSO READ Meta’s Twitter Rival Threads is Getting Hashtags and Trending Topics Soon

Instagram usually runs tests on various features concurrently. As a result, it might take some time before this particular feature is introduced to the beta or stable channel of the app. In any case, we will keep you updated on the feature’s current status.

Other Features

Meta has recently introduced several new features to its social apps. You can now delete a Threads account without affecting your Instagram account. The company has also added a paid ad-free tier for Instagram and Facebook for users in the EU. European users can pay €9.99 per month for the web and €12.99 per month on iOS and Android to get rid of ads.

ALSO READ Meta’s New Paid Subscription Removes Ads on Instagram and Facebook

Until March 1, 2024, the monthly fees will include all connected Facebook and Instagram accounts belonging to a single user. Following this date, an extra €6 per month on the web and €8 per month on iOS and Android will be necessary for an ad-free experience on each additional linked account. Users on both platforms will still be able to access the ad-supported experience.