Meta’s New Paid Subscription Removes Ads on Instagram and Facebook

Meta is introducing enhanced data control options for users in Europe, allowing them to opt for ad-free Facebook and Instagram experiences in exchange for a monthly subscription fee, similar to X’s (formerly Twitter) recently announced premium tiers.

Users of Facebook and Instagram in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland can now subscribe at €9.99 per month on the web or €12.99 per month on iOS and Android, providing them with an ad-free environment on both social media platforms.

These monthly fees will apply to all Facebook and Instagram accounts connected to a single user until March 1, 2024. Beyond this date, users seeking an ad-free experience on additional linked accounts will be charged an extra €6 per month on the web and €8 per month on iOS and Android. Users who prefer the ad-supported experience will still have that option available on both platforms.

Here is what Meta says about its new ad-free plans:

The option for people to purchase a subscription for no ads balances the requirements of European regulators while giving users a choice and allowing Meta to continue serving all people in the EU, EEA and Switzerland.

In its press release, Meta emphasizes its dedication to safeguarding user information and ensuring compliance with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA came into effect in May and designated Facebook as a gatekeeper, classifying it as a significant digital platform offering essential services in the social networks category.

As a result, Meta is obligated to adhere to the regulations, including its requirements and prohibitions, by March 6, 2024. Among the DMA’s restrictions is the prohibition of merging data gathered from two distinct services within the same company and tracking users beyond the core service of their platform.