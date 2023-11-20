Pakistan Petroleum Discovers Gas Reserves in Sindh

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PSX: PPL) has made a gas & condensate discovery from its exploration well Jhim East X-1, in Block 2467-16 (Shah Bandar), located in District Sujawal, Sindh.

This is the second discovery in the Shah Bandar Block.

Block 2467-16 (Shah Bandar) Exploration Licence is operated by the Company with 63 percent working interest along with Joint Venture Partners Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) with 32 percent working interest, Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited (SEHCL) and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) with 2.5 percent working interest each.

ALSO READ Arif Habib Limited to Enter Arrangement With Holding Company For Corporate Restructuring

The exploration well Jhim East X-1 was drilled to a depth of 2,545 meters to test the hydrocarbon potential of the Upper Sand of the Lower Goru Formation. Based on the drilling results and acquired wireline logs, potential hydrocarbon-bearing zones were identified.

During testing of Lower Goru Upper Sand (A Sand), the well flowed 13.69 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day of gas and 236 Barrels per Day of condensate at a Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 2,668 psig at 32/64″ choke.

The well is being further evaluated to get the necessary information about its performance.

The well was drilled and tested by utilizing indigenous expertise. This discovery will add hydrocarbon reserves and also enable the energy sector to reduce the gap between the supply and demand of oil and gas during the current energy crisis in the country and will save significant foreign exchange for the country.