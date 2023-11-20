Price of Gold in Pakistan Stays Above Rs. 215,000 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs. 215,100 per tola on the opening day of the week.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) stood at Rs. 215,100 while the price of 10 grams was unchanged at Rs. 184,414.

ALSO READ Rupee Rises 3rd Day in a Row Against US Dollar

During the last week, the price of the precious metal in Pakistan rose by Rs. 4,100 per tola. During the week, the price of gold crossed Rs. 216,000 market for the first time in over two months before falling to Rs. 215,100 on Saturday.

In the international market, spot gold declined 0.1 percent to $1,977.30 per ounce as of 1017 GMT, while the US gold futures were down 0.3 percent to $1,979.60.