Endeavor Pakistan Appoints Shehryar Hydri As Managing Director

Endeavor Pakistan has appointed Shehryar Hydri as its new Managing Director.

“Shehryar’s impact goes beyond startups. He’s been at the forefront of IT policy formulation at the national level as the head of PASHA (Pakistan Software Houses Association), the trade association representing Pakistan’s IT sector. And just before joining us, he steered the ship at Deosai Ventures, an early-stage VC fund investing primarily in Pakistan,” the company announced on LinkedIn earlier today.

Shehryar brings over two decades of diverse experience in Pakistan’s tech sector. He was Co-founder of Trango Interactive a game development and animation studio that worked with global brands like Lucas Arts, SEGA, Discovery Channel, Lexus, and Nike.

Not to mention, he was a key player at Convo as part of the founding team, a trailblazing enterprise SaaS that secured $15 million in funding from heavyweights like Adobe and Morgenthaler Ventures.

With his background as a founder, team member, ecosystem enabler, and investor, Shehryar brings a unique perspective that aligns seamlessly with that of the company. His commitment to meaningful founder relationships is just what we need to propel Endeavor Pakistan forward, the company added.