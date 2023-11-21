NHA Okays Revised PC-1 For CAREC Projects Worth Rs. 30 Billion

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board recommended the revised PC-I for Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC), Corridor Development Program, Tranche-1 projects at a revised cost of Rs. 29.966 billion, which is 42.42 percent over and above the approved/rationalized PC-I cost (Rs.21.041 billion) for approval of Central Development Working Party/Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Official documents revealed that Board also deliberated upon PC-I for KKH Phase-II (Thakot to Raikot) (Length: 241 Km) China – Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The NHA Executive Board directed to resubmit “PC-I for KKH Phase-II (Thakot to Raikot) (Length: 241 Km) CPEC” after verification/vetting from the Ministry of Transport, China.

The Board further directed as follows:

The technical and geometric design standards should be defined clearly, along with qualifiers. Consult NDMA for details of machinery/equipment required in case of any disaster and make it mandatory part at each location. Details of 172 No. of maintenance machinery/equipment must be attached to the PC-I. Take up the matter formally with WAPDA regarding the construction of re-aligned road portions at Bhasha & Dasu Dams as per NHA’s standards. Acquire/transfer land & assets in the name of NHA where contractors shall build their camp offices during the construction of projects. Necessary correction in the Traffic Projection Table. NHA formally makes correspondence with NHMP for their requirement/facilities on site.

The NHA Executive Board approved the revision in monetary limit for the Tender Opening & Evaluation /Tender Acceptance Committee of RMA Works.

Regional GM (Maintenance) shall procure & approve technical/financial evaluations of bids and award of RMA Works up to Rs. 100 million. Member (Zone) shall procure & approve technical/financial evaluations of bids and award of RMA works above Rs.100 million up to Rs.500 million. Member (Zone) shall procure and approve technical/ financial evaluations of bids above Rs. 500 million and forward the case to the Tender Acceptance Committee of NHA HQ for approval. Technical Sanction of all Periodic/Rehabilitation maintenance schemes of AMP shall be accorded by the Zonal Member. Technical Sanction of maintenance schemes under global allocation shall be accorded by the Member (Zone).

The Board also approved authorities for acceptance of bids pertaining to procurement of RMA works under the provision of Clause-10 of Chapter-3 Volume-I, Tendering Process i.e. prior approval of the next higher authority in the following cases: